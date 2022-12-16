Bigg Boss 16: Vicky Kaushal to appear on Salman Khan's show with Kiara Advani

ColorsTV/Instagram

This weekend, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will appear on Salman Khan's television program Bigg Boss 16. On the show, the actors will be seen promoting their next film, Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky and Kiara looked elegant in their stylish attire as shown in photos from the show. Vicky sported a sharp purple suit, while Kiara wore a short pink dress that caught everyone's attention. They smiled wide as they posed for photographs.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan was originally chosen to play the title role in the comedy-entertainment film, according to the film's director, Shashank Khaitan, in a recent interview.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Shashank shared why Varun opted out of the film as he told the portal, "Nothing went wrong. After the lockdown, we all were trying to redesign our careers and figure what we want to do. I also feel that with Varun and me, the pressure is very high when it comes to our collaboration."

Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan, follows the lives of a charming young guy named Govinda Waghmare as he juggles spending time with his wife and girlfriend while also dealing with confusion, chaos, and humour. On December 16, the Karan Johar-produced movie will be made available online via Disney+Hotstar. Its lead actors are Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar.

In addition to Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal is working on creating Sam Bahadur. In his biopic, the actor will portray Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Meghna Gulzar is directing the movie, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Vicky will also appear in The Great Indian Family, another movie with Anand Tiwari, and a movie with Laxman Utekar that has not yet been given a name. On the other hand, Kiara is currently developing Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.