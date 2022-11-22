Bigg Boss 16: Urvashi Dholakia lashes out at makers for ignoring Abdu Rozik's refusal to do tasks

Urvashi Dholakia-Abdu Rozik/Instagram

On Monday, November 21, Bigg Boss 16 entered its eighth week. In the captaincy task, Bigg Boss gave a chance to the ex-captains Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Abdu Rozik to become the captain again. The other contestants were asked to assign different tasks to the three contenders, while Sajid Khan was made the 'sanchaalak'.

First, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary asked Nimrit to do a hundred push-ups. Seeing Nimrit not doing the push-ups perfectly, the Udaariyaan actress argued with her and during their argument, Nimrit removed her mike, which led to Bigg Boss disqualifying her from the captaincy task.

Then, Archana Gautam asked Shiv to eat a bowl full of salt, which Sajid Khan refused. The actress-politician then asked the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner to drink three big bottles of water but forgot to set any time limit. Thus, Shiv completed his task and became the winner of his round.

When it came to Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta went to the skeleton kept inside the activity area and instructed the Tajikistan-born singer to first drink red chili powder, which Sajid Khan rejected. Then, Ankit asked Abdu to eat raw eggs, which the latter successfully completed.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig calls Shiv Thakare 'bully', says Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot have 'superiority complex'

For the third task, the Udaariyaan actor asked Abdu to drink one litre of water in five minutes, which Abdu refused and the Housefull director rejected the task. For fun, Ankit even asked Abdu to give them fifteen kisses to Sajid on the lips, which both of them rejected.

Seeing Abdu refusing to do the tasks, Ankit came out of the skull saying that Sajid will keep protecting him and hence, there is no point to give him any tasks. Abdu was then declared the winner of his round. Later, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot picked Shiv as the captain over Abdu.

Reacting to the whole captaincy task, Bigg Boss 6 winner Urvashi Dholakia has shared her views on her Twitter account and wrote, "Abdu kept refusing the tasks & the whole game turned on Ankit about quitting will fully???? How ??? Bigg boss are u unwell ?? Pls get yourself checked!! Kya bakwaas hai @ColorsTV @justvoot".

Abdu kept refusing the tasks & the whole game turned on Ankit about quitting will fully???? How ??? Bigg boss are u unwell ?? Pls get urself checked!! Kya bakwaas hai @ColorsTV @justvoot — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 21, 2022

Apart from the above-mentioned contestants, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan are the other two celebrities locked inside the house. Sumbul didn't take part in the captaincy task due to her health issues and as per the rules, the rapper cannot become the captain after his fight with Shalin.