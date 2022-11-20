Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16 updates: Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot get into verbal spat over washing dishes

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot got into a verbal spat with each other in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 updates: Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot get into verbal spat over washing dishes
Credit: Voot/Twitter

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, contestants and good friends Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen getting into an ugly fight over washing the dishes.

A promo shared on the Instagram account of the channel Colors shows that Tina goes to the kitchen area to wash the dishes and Shalin stops her. Tina keeps asking Shalin to leave her but Shalin still stops her. When she reaches the sink, Shalin picks her up.

Tina yells at him and says, “Don’t do that.” Shalin then replies,  “You want to help say yes. Two-way conversation.” Suddenly, Tina leaves saying “never speak to me” and “keep your facial expression and aggression to yourself.” To which Shalin says, “I’m not aggressive.”

Tina yells back at him saying, “Shut up. Can’t you see your own reflection in the mirror? Some people can never change in their life." Later, Shalin goes to Tina and says that he wanted her to reheat his breakfast and asked her to stop. He also shared that he wasn’t getting angry and that he doesn’t know how to have a conversation without people thinking he is getting aggressive.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Sajid Khan will be seen having a candid conversation with the cutest boy of the season, Abdu Rozik, and giving him some advice.  Abdu confesses that he has some feelings for Nimrit but is not able to understand what it really is. Sajid explains to Abdu not to overthink as this would only spoil the present and there's no future whatsoever. 

With all the chaos and action happening around the house, Shekhar Suman will come with some lighter moments and a dose of laughter for the house mates. He starts his segment in his special style of shayari and roasts Archana, Priyanka, Sumbul and Shalin.  In one-of-its-kind move, Shekhar takes the housemates through some social media conversations and shows them what's going on in the outer world. (With inputs IANS)

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets teary-eyed after Priyanka Choudhary says 'he doesn't understand anything'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.