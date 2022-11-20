Bigg Boss 16 updates: Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot get into verbal spat over washing dishes

Credit: Voot/Twitter

In the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, contestants and good friends Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen getting into an ugly fight over washing the dishes.

A promo shared on the Instagram account of the channel Colors shows that Tina goes to the kitchen area to wash the dishes and Shalin stops her. Tina keeps asking Shalin to leave her but Shalin still stops her. When she reaches the sink, Shalin picks her up.



Tina yells at him and says, “Don’t do that.” Shalin then replies, “You want to help say yes. Two-way conversation.” Suddenly, Tina leaves saying “never speak to me” and “keep your facial expression and aggression to yourself.” To which Shalin says, “I’m not aggressive.”

Tina yells back at him saying, “Shut up. Can’t you see your own reflection in the mirror? Some people can never change in their life." Later, Shalin goes to Tina and says that he wanted her to reheat his breakfast and asked her to stop. He also shared that he wasn’t getting angry and that he doesn’t know how to have a conversation without people thinking he is getting aggressive.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode, Sajid Khan will be seen having a candid conversation with the cutest boy of the season, Abdu Rozik, and giving him some advice. Abdu confesses that he has some feelings for Nimrit but is not able to understand what it really is. Sajid explains to Abdu not to overthink as this would only spoil the present and there's no future whatsoever.

With all the chaos and action happening around the house, Shekhar Suman will come with some lighter moments and a dose of laughter for the house mates. He starts his segment in his special style of shayari and roasts Archana, Priyanka, Sumbul and Shalin. In one-of-its-kind move, Shekhar takes the housemates through some social media conversations and shows them what's going on in the outer world. (With inputs IANS)

