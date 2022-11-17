Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 Updates: Tina Datta lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer Khan after Shalin Bhanot's fight with MC Stan

MC Stan abused Shalin Bhanot when he was giving foot massage to Tina Datta who injured her feet. Sumbul Touqeer interfered when they got into a fight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 Updates: Tina Datta lashes out at Sumbul Touqeer Khan after Shalin Bhanot's fight with MC Stan
File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Written Updates: Tina Datta lashed out at Sumbul Touqeer Khan after Shalin Bhanot's fight with MC Stan. It all started when Shalin got into a heated argument with MC Stan when he was trying to fix Tina Datta's injured feet.

Tina Datta accidentally hurt her feet when she was walking in heels inside the Bigg Boss house. Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan tried to help her. However, Shalin started giving her massage after which Tina asked him to stop as it started hurting more. But when MC Stan asked Shalin to stop, the latter aggressively told him that he knows what he is doing. His tone (way of saying it) made MC Stan angry.

MC Stan abused Shalin after which the latter lost his cool. MC Stan came to him and forced him after which the duo got involved in a physical fight. Sumbul interfered and stopped Shalin. She was seen screaming and crying.

Later, when Tina came to talk to Shalin, Sumbul didn't let her speak as she was becoming very possessive. This made Tina angry, she lashed out at Sumbul for not letting her talk and for being more possessive.

Meanwhile, Shiv was seen supporting MC Stan. Netizens have reacted to the teaser. One of them wrote, “Aaj raat pata chalega kon shi hai kon galt hai.” The second one said, “WE STAND WITH SHALIN If you guys like #ShalinBhanot but are scared cz of big fandoms...don't worry... he is doing great in the show. he needs support now.” The third person one said, “Ye #TinaDatta and #ShalinBhanot kis kis topics pe ladte rehte hai ??..inka hi kuch samaj ni aata..dono ko faltu ki chid chid krni hai bs.”

Another said, “#ShalinBhanot gives a maximum of content! It's his credit that the show is a clean hit after 2 flop seasons..” The fifth person commented, “Stan abused #ShalinBhanot first using Maa ki gaali. Stan abuses everybody.” The sixth one said, “#MCStan was controlling his anger from day one but afterall he is a gangster so it has to happen. #BB16 #ShalinBhanot body se kuch nhi hota jigra lagta hai maarne ko. #ShivThakre #AbduRozik.”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Twitter users slam captain Sajid Khan for smoking openly, say 'hypocrisy ki bhi...'

Earlier, Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for being so arrogant and biased. Some of them also slammed him for smoking openly in Bigg Boss house and not being sorry for it. One of them wrote, “Pura boring h Sajid khan koi Game nahi h uska. Khali Ghar m kute kuti Pal rakhe h apneliye.” The second one said,  “What about his fake acting & fake cuteness in the BB house. He keep smoking outside & still #BiggBoss gave him Cigarettes. All the time most of the food goes to this pig. His active level same as pig. plz throw this molester out of #BiggBoss16.”

