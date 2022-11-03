Bigg Boss 16 updates: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta warn Soundarya Sharma against Gautam Vig

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Written Updates: After having a verbal spat with Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta warned his girlfriend Soundarya Sharma. Shalin claimed that Gautam is playing with her feeling and faking love for the show.

It all started when ex-captains of the Bigg Boss house were asked to elect the next captain of the house. The captaincy challenge involved the four ex-captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Singh Vig who eliminated a few housemates from the captaincy race.

In this game, all the competing contestants were seen standing beside a makeshift mushroom that has their name on it. One by one, each ex-captain blew the trumpet and choose two contestants who they want to extricate from the captaincy race to the swimming pool. The chosen contestant had to jump into the pool after the ex-captain states their explanation for deeming them unfit for captaincy. The last one standing after this drill will be the new captain.

For the task, the eligible competitors were pitching themselves to the ex-captains for a chance to stay out of the pool and win the captaincy. During the captaincy race, a huge fight erupts between Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig, who share a love-hate bromance. It starts with Tina Datta (who has a soft corner for Shalin) requesting Gautam to allow her to be captain, but Gautam eliminates her from the race. This outrages Shalin who starts abusing Gautam and accuses him of being a traitor.

The drama doesn't stop here! While preparing lunch, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also seen lashing out at Archana Gautam for cooking various meals in a day and not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

Earlier, Shalin’s unrelenting pleas for chicken infuriated Bigg Boss who reprimanded Shalin and conveyed that no separate chicken packets will be made available for him.