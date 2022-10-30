Bigg Boss 16 updates: Salman Khan bursts 'fake' love story of Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma

Gautam Vig Salma Khan

The Shanivaar Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16 became a nightmare for Gautam Singh Vig, as his decision pitted him against the entire house. During the episode, Salman gave him a reality check that 'no one in the house is his friend.' At the start of the episode, Khan gave him a choice to accept captaincy on the verge of giving up the food of the housemates.

Vig was frustrated over his dismal performance in the house. He wanted to secure himself from the next week's nominations, thus, Gautam accepted the offer and became the captain of the house.

Soon, after Gautam's decision, Sajid, Archana, Abdu, Nimrit, Shalin, and Tina lost their cool, and they started schooling him over his poor judgement. Sajid warned Vig to stay away from him, as he will knock him out. Gautam realised that he did a mistake by sacrificing his housemates' food over immunity. He decided to give up his captaincy and even requested BB and Salman about accepting his resignation However, both of them rejects it and asked him to stand by on his decisions.

Later, Salman showed support to Gautam and advised him to stay confident in his gameplay. However, the entire house went on to crib over Gautam's decision and called him selfish. Here's the main twist of the episode, Salman asked Soundarya will she give up weekly food for Gautam.' Sharma fumbled a bit and stated that she won't sacrifice the food of 14 people for a particular person.

Khan instantly went to Gautam and asked him the same question, 'would you give up weekly food for Soundarya,' and the latter agreed. Salman instantly gave him a reality check, saying that no one is willing to give up food for him, then why is he so concerned about them? Salman even asked about the genuineness of their so-called 'real' relationship. The host further questioned 'what is real about your relationship?' He went on to state that Soundarya has no real feelings for him. Their love story isn't real.