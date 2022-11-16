Bigg Boss 16 updates: Sajid Khan refuses to apologise after makers seal smoking room, says 'I am not going to...'

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Written Updates: For the first time in the history of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, the makers sealed the smoking room next to the garden area. This happened after Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and others were seen smoking openly in the garden. Bigg Boss punished the contestants for smoking outside.

Bigg Boss announced that he is now going to seal the smoking room. "Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko?(If one has heroes like you all, why do we need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to...)," said Bigg Boss. However, Sajid Khan refused to apologise for it. He said, "I am not going to apologise".

The decision comes after repeated warnings to the housemates especially Sajid, asking them not to smoke a cigarette in the garden area.

Meanwhile, Archana refused to listen to captain Sajid Khan and said that she will not perform her duties. All the inmates went against her since she keeps sleeping and is unwilling to do her duties.

All the housemates threw Archana's belongings in the jail. Shiv Thakre, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, and MC Stan were seen lifting the mattress on which Archana is sleeping.

What angers Sajid is Archana’s refusal to do duties that he assigned to her. She tells him, ‘Aap ka task hai na, Bigg Boss ka thodi na hai’. Sajid then asked Archana to get out of the kitchen and forbids her from performing kitchen duties as punishment.

Later, all the housemates were seen celebrating Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Khan's birthday with a cake. Meanwhile, Netizens slammed Sajid Khan for smoking openly, on Twitter. They took to Twitter and criticise the filmmaker for breaking Bigg Boss house rules.