Bigg Boss 16 updates: Sajid Khan bashes Gori Nargori for giving food items to Soundarya Sharma, calls her 'chor'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Written Updates: Sajid Khan got angry when he came to know that Gori Nagori gave food items from his room to Soundarya Sharma. When the filmmaker noticed this, he got angry and started abusing Gori. He even pushed the glass door aggressively and said that he will throw all food items from his room.

However, Shiv Thakare handled the situation and stopped Sajid from throwing the food. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nimrita got into a verbal spat after the former said she gets less quantity of sabzi. Nimrit lost her cool when Priyanka took her name while arguing with Tina in the kitchen. Later, Priyanka got angry with Ankit for not taking a stand for her when Nimrit was abusing her.

After fighting with Priyanka, Nimrit and Shalin came to wish Ankit 'Happy Birthday'. Seeing this, Priyanka got angry and argued with Ankit for celebrating his birthday with the people who fight with her.

Meanwhile, Abdu and Archana got into a verbal spat after the former started pinpointing Priyanka for not doing her assigned duties properly. Later, Archana started asking Abdu why he is not telling Nimrit to do her duties properly. Abdu went to Shiv, Sajid and Nimrit and told them what Archana Said. Nimrit advised her to tell everyone that he is the captain of the house and that everyone should follow his orders.

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik faces wrath for favouring Nimrit Kaur, netizens say Archana Gautam 'exposed' his fake face

However, Abdu's behaviour didn’t go well with netizens who started calling him biased. They took to Twitter and slammed him for not assigning Nimrit duties. One of the they wrote, “ull support for #Archana for showing #Abdu and #Sajid their real place. One is behaving like an infant and the other the father of the house. Waiting for the day when someone can show @BeingSalmanKhan Khan his place, he is behaving like the grandfather.”