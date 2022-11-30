Bigg Boss 16 Updates: Nimrit Kaur-Shalin Bhanot fight over 'mental health'

File Photo

On Wednesday, Bigg Boss issued the last warning to Shalin Bhanot for speaking in English despite being reminded of the rules multiple times. He slammed Tina Datta and other contestants for asking the Golden Boys questions such as what’s going on outside of the house and what the trends are on their social media.

Everyone was asking Golden Boys how they are looking on TV, Tina particularly asked them about Soundarya and Gautam's relationship. At the end of the reprimand, Bigg Boss asked a big question to the contestants about whether they wanted to stay real or change themselves as per the intel of the new entrants.

Later, Bigg Boss asked captain Nimrit to rank all the housemates in the order of their contribution and performance in the show. Shiv Thakare got the number 1 rank while Ankit Gupta gets the 11th rank. All the contestants got the chance to collect ration in the order of the ranking within a minute. Nimrit had the power to pick items off the grocery haul of the housemates and claim the remaining items in the storeroom. While the ranking was taking place, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, and other housemates felt that Nimrit was biased and gave her friends an edge over the other contestants and changed her criteria for a higher rank.

During the task, Nimrit and Shalin have an argument and Nimrit asked what is his issue. Shalin said he has mental issues and Nimrit thinks it is directed at her indirectly as she has previously opened up about being in depression. Nimrit got angry and says how can Shalin make fun of her mental health and depression. She shouted and yelled at him, Nimrit said Shalin Bhanot does not exist for her.

Amid the ruckus for ration, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta continued their conversation about how their equation appeared on television. Shalin was upset that he seemed interested in Tina, but she didn’t pay attention to him. Both discussed the issue at length and hugged it out in the most adorable way.

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman says 'not my job to give clarification' after fans slam him for ignoring Shiv Thakare

Another incident that made this episode interesting was Ankit Gupta’s savage yet apt reply to captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. When the captain used her power to place the silent killer of the house at 11th position, he furiously said,’ it’s a big slap on everyone’s face if even after being the least involved, I am still in the house after getting nominated in the 9th week. (With inputs from IANS)