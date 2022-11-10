Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens blame Shiv Thakare for 'provoking' Archana Gautam after latter gets evicted

Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare started arguing when the latter didn’t support Abdu Rozik’s captaincy and called him biased.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has landed herself in trouble after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. As per the media reports, the actress has been evicted from the show after hitting Bigg Boss Marathi winner.

On Wednesday, Archana and Shiv started arguing when the latter didn’t support Abdu’s captaincy and called him biased. Shiv, Sajid, Nimrit, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Shalin defended Abdu and got into a heated argument with Archana and Priyanka.

However, Archana’s fans came to her rescue and started blaming Shiv for ‘provoking’ the politician. #BringbackArchana started trending on Twitter after her fans expressed their anger on social media. 

One of her fans wrote, “Whatever it is but more power to you #ArchanaGautam that you officially #ShivThakre ka mor bnake gyi the whole audience is with u & u hv earned love & respect of our fans. He clearly deserves that coz he poked on her parents. BRING BACK ARCHANA.”

The second person wrote, “shiv always poke archana said that didi didi @priyankagandhi )...she is an human... I don't support Archana for physical violence.. but shiv deserves it...” The third person commented, “#ArchanaGautam  eviction is not fair at all ,#shalinbanot  is in the house then #ArchanaGautam  also deserve to be in the house, and provocative is started from #ShivThakare ,"what a double standards of #bb16 side ,#BringBackArchana.”

A source close to the show stated that  Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam got into physical fight after Shiv made personal remarks against Archana. The fight further escalated when Archana retaliated. The fight takes an ugly turn and Archana gets into a physical altercation with Shiv in the Colors show.

Archana reportedly turned violent and forced Bigg Boss to evict her from the show. After learning about this update, netizens have been expressing their different opinions regarding the same. Archana has been in the limelight ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 16. A few weeks ago, she was in news over her fight with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. 

 

