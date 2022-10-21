Bigg Boss 16 updates: Karma strikes back for Archana Gautam, housemates reject politician as captain

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: On the 20th day, Archana Gautam broke the maximum rules under the captaincy of Shiv Thakare. Archana and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary violate a house rule by sleeping during the day even after being warned by captain Shiv, who does his best to make them comply. Annoyed at the contestants who protested against their sleeping pattern, Priyanka and Archana sought revenge by clanking plates during the designated sleeping hours.

To put the sleeping mudda to rest, Bigg Boss summoned everyone to the living area and authorizes Shiv to punish both the violators (Archana and Priyanka). Shiv sentenced Archana to the circular jail and confined Priyanka inside a wooden box kept in the garden area until the next command of ‘Bigg Boss’.

Watch Bigg Boss lashing out at Shiv

Addressing Archana Gautam’s actions of violating house rules, ‘Bigg Boss’ announced her as the new captain of the house as punishment until the next morning. The master warned her that she will be under strict vigilance for the next 24 hours. Having bagged captaincy, an excited Archana jumped with joy while the rest housemates are oblivious to her schemes.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner

On the other hand, contestants joined hands to teach the captain a lesson. A massive shift in the dynamics quaked the house under Archana’s captaincy. This resulted in a pacey race of raiding chocolates and exclusive amenities from the captain’s room.

Watch housemates going against Archana

None of the housemates obeyed Archana, and the latter got into ugly arguments with Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare. Around midnight, the contestants formed a circle and started playing Antakshri loudly. This irked Archana and she confronted them. Archana indirectly warned Nimrit, Gautam and MC Stan that they will have to pay the repercussion during their captaincy term.