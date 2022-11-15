Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Twitter users slam captain Sajid Khan for smoking openly, say 'hypocrisy ki bhi...'

Netizens took to Twitter and slammed Bigg Boss 16 contestant Khan for smoking cigarettes in open. They criticised makers for being biased towards him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Twitter users slam captain Sajid Khan for smoking openly, say 'hypocrisy ki bhi...'
Credit: Yogi narang/Instagram

Sajid Khan, who is one of the participants in Salman Khan’s show, is now the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, the filmmaker is making headlines for breaking the rule and smoking openly in the garden.

Netizens took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for smoking cigarettes in open. One of the social media users wrote, “@EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV  Is this really #Biggboss16 or a "paan ki gumti" where #SajidKhan is openly smoking as if iske abba ka ghar ho. Even when Bigg Boss says that he'll not send ciggerate, this guy is so confident "ki aa jayegi", jaise bigg boss iske sasur lagte ho.”

The second one said, “#SajidKhan is breaking all the rules time & again lekin #BiggBoss apne damad ko punishment de hi nahi sakte because Big B is scared of him.”

The third one said, “1 Retweet = 10 chappal on #sajidkhan face Let's see how many chappal he deserves.” The fourth person tweeted, “#SajidKhan Can Openly smoke ( despite getting warnings earlier) but instead of giving him Punishment.. @ColorsTV  #BiggBoss16 gave him Extra Powers...even After breaking a RULE..great na But #BiggBoss isn't Biassed at all ..hai na @TheFarahKhan @BeingSalmanKhan.”

The fifth person wrote, “This is #SajidKhan who is now openly challenging @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan Despite several warnings he continues to break an important rule of the house! He doing it more after the return of #ArchanaGautam Let’s wait and watch as to where all this is going to lead!”

The sixth person wrote, “This guy is the new captain of the #BB16 house? I thought bigg boss removes people from captaincy for breaking the rules. What am I missing here? Oh ya it’s #SajidKhan.”

Meanwhile, according to Jagran, actress Sheela Priya Seth revealed that Sajid Khan had mistreated her 14 years ago, in 2008. Sheela acted in films in the South Indian languages of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and others. 

She said, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.” 

Read|Sheela Priya Seth makes shocking statement against Sajid Khan, says 'he stared at my private parts..'

Sheela further added, “He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood” 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone quarry in Mizoram collapses, 15 feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.