Bigg Boss 16: Twitter users slam captain Sajid Khan for smoking openly, say 'hypocrisy ki bhi...'

Credit: Yogi narang/Instagram

Sajid Khan, who is one of the participants in Salman Khan’s show, is now the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. However, the filmmaker is making headlines for breaking the rule and smoking openly in the garden.

Netizens took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for smoking cigarettes in open. One of the social media users wrote, “@EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV Is this really #Biggboss16 or a "paan ki gumti" where #SajidKhan is openly smoking as if iske abba ka ghar ho. Even when Bigg Boss says that he'll not send ciggerate, this guy is so confident "ki aa jayegi", jaise bigg boss iske sasur lagte ho.”

#SajidKhan is breaking all the rules time & again lekin #BiggBossTelugu6 apne damad ko punishment de hi nahi sakte because Big B is scared of him #Biggboss16

HBD BBQUEEN SUMBUL pic.twitter.com/NMtY3Ie9I2 — Dimple Yadav (@AjitDoval3) November 15, 2022

Look at the well-deserved captain of the house #SajidKhan (The rule breaker himself).He is truly the king since he entered #BiggBoss16 bcz every other contestants are acting as slavers around him. Even #biggboss himself is not taking any strict actions against him.#BB16 pic.twitter.com/0yMxmECwZ9 — sagrika paliwal (@SagrikaP) November 15, 2022

The second one said, “#SajidKhan is breaking all the rules time & again lekin #BiggBoss apne damad ko punishment de hi nahi sakte because Big B is scared of him.”

@ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #BigBoss16 ? Wat you guys want to show and whom U r afraid of? R you that looser being the biggest reality show? Who s he? Ur son-in-law! Saving him from nominations evry week! Cigarettes in open no strict warning to him! Throw him out now #SajidKhan pic.twitter.com/SfFhoVCjGX — Umm…? What you will do? (@thegoodquots) November 15, 2022

#SajidKhan is breaking all the rules time & again lekin #BiggBoss apne damad ko punishment de hi nahi sakte because Big B is scared of him. #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/3BivgRnSPG — Krishna Mishra (@krishnamishr139) November 15, 2022

The third one said, “1 Retweet = 10 chappal on #sajidkhan face Let's see how many chappal he deserves.” The fourth person tweeted, “#SajidKhan Can Openly smoke ( despite getting warnings earlier) but instead of giving him Punishment.. @ColorsTV #BiggBoss16 gave him Extra Powers...even After breaking a RULE..great na But #BiggBoss isn't Biassed at all ..hai na @TheFarahKhan @BeingSalmanKhan.”

The fifth person wrote, “This is #SajidKhan who is now openly challenging @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan Despite several warnings he continues to break an important rule of the house! He doing it more after the return of #ArchanaGautam Let’s wait and watch as to where all this is going to lead!”

Sajid was smoking openly again today, and then he went in to become the captain!! waaaah! Hypocrisy ki bhi koi seema hoti hai Bigg Boss! #Sajidkhan #bb16 #BiggBoss #Biggboss16 #SajidKhan pic.twitter.com/DltytwQ51o — Mahira (@mahi_khan4) November 15, 2022

The sixth person wrote, “This guy is the new captain of the #BB16 house? I thought bigg boss removes people from captaincy for breaking the rules. What am I missing here? Oh ya it’s #SajidKhan.”

This guy is the new captain of the #BB16 house? I thought bigg boss removes people from captaincy for breaking the rules. What am I missing here? Oh ya it’s #SajidKhan. pic.twitter.com/wjwwaX5BNB — Sm (@Sm23940426) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, according to Jagran, actress Sheela Priya Seth revealed that Sajid Khan had mistreated her 14 years ago, in 2008. Sheela acted in films in the South Indian languages of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and others.

She said, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.”

Read|Sheela Priya Seth makes shocking statement against Sajid Khan, says 'he stared at my private parts..'

Sheela further added, “He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood”