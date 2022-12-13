Bigg Boss 16 | 'Tum nawab ho kya...': Archana Gautam gets into verbal spat with Sumbul Touqeer

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam got angry with the new captain of the house Sumbul Touqeer as she stopped her from making tea in the kitchen. Sumbul didn't listen, so Archana pushed her back saying, "Tum nawab ho kya kahin ke? (Are you some nawab?)"

As the house has three captains, Sumbul, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta, they set a rule that once breakfast is being prepared nothing else will be made on the gas stove. However, Archana, who is known for breaking the rules said she is going to prepare tea and Sumbul stopped her, saying: "Until breakfast is being prepared on the stove, you cannot prepare the tea."

Archana ignored her and entered the kitchen to make tea. Sumbul warned her and Archana replied, "Don't stop me. Many kings came and went. I am not here to listen to you and this gas stove is not yours." Soundarya also asked her to wait for ten minutes, but she denied it.

When the Imlie actress again tried to hold her hand, Archana pushed her and Sumbul asked her not to behave like this. "Don`t push me back and don't fight with me. As a captain, we have our own way of handling the house." The first day of Sumbul`s captaincy started with a fight and it will be interesting to see how the three captains manage the house.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who is also locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house with other contestants, got into a heated argument with the model and politician Archana Gautam in which the latter called her 'kutta' (dog) inside the `Bigg Boss 16` house.

It all started when Priyanka was helping with breakfast even though it was not her duty. She prepared Poha for Abdu Rozik which became spicy and he was not able to eat it. Archana poked Priyanka, saying, "Aap help kr rhe ho to poora kaam kro(If you are helping, do the complete work)."

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled

She added, "You want to win the trophy but least be interested in work." Priyanka replied, "Even you take help of others." To this Archana retorted, "Chal kutton ki tarah mat bhok, mummy ki Kasam hai mai help nahi leti kabhi."(Don`t bark like dogs, swear on my mom, I never take anyone's help)

Priyanka got angry and said, "You are calling me a dog and why are you bringing family members in the conversation." Archana said, "What else I can call you?" This conversation led to a big fight and they exchanged harsh words. (With inputs from IANS)