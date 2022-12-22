Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta says 'mere bacche mar jaayenge' after MC Stan doubts her friendship

File Photo

In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, the captain of the house used his special power and directly nominated Tina Datt for elimination. After this, Tina got angry as she shared a good bond with the rapper.

They got into a verbal fight where Tina called MC Stan fake and said he is wearing a mask under his jewellery, to which, Stan replied, ‘jewellery par mat jaa, tera ghar jaayega usme.’ However, Shalin Bhanot interrupted and got into an ugly spat with MC Stan. On Wednesday, Tina Datta was heard asking Stan the reason why he nominated her, to which Stan said he already gave the reasons.

Later, Stan told her that he thinks Tina is friends with her for her own benefit. He also mentioned that Tina became his friend as he has a huge fan following. Hearing this, Tina started crying and said, “I swear on my mother and my father, mere bacche mar jaayenge agar mujhe pata tha ki you have a fan following when I became your friend.”

She further mentioned that she didn’t know Stan has a huge fan following, she genuinely became his friend. Later, Stan was heard telling Nimrit that from the day he told Tina that he will feature her in his music video, she changed and is trying to be nice to him.

Meanwhile, in the new promo, Sreejita De was head making some shocking revelations about Tina. In the upcoming episode, De will be spotted having a conversation with Soundarya Sharma. They were discussing Tina, and Sreejita made some serious allegations against Datta.

As per the promo, Sreejita stated that Tina loves to get attention from boys. She went on further to claim that Tina had tried to be a home breaker, and thus she remained single. Here's what Sreejita said, "Ladko ke attention ke bina, reh hi nahi paati. Bahut logo ke ghar todne ki koshish ki hai, khudh ke ghar isi liye nahi basaa payi."

Sreejita even added that Datta finds satisfaction in pulling down others, "Aap apne aap se itna na khush ho, ki logo ko aap pull down kar ke, us mein aapko pleasure milta hai."

Read| Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents write open letter to BB after their son got death threats from MC Stan