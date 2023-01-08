Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's team reacts to her being called 'expired maal' on TV, calls it 'character assassination'

Tina Datta's growing closeness with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot in New Year`s special sparked controveries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Credit: Tina Datta/Instagram

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tina Datta's team has penned an open letter stating that the actress' character is being assassinated by other women in the show on national television. The letter came after the housemates joked about Tina`s growing closeness with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot in New Year's special.

It read, "They say its never been an equal world of equal opportunities for men and women but times have changed. But we ask, have they? On National Television, women have been making derogatory comments about another woman and assassinating her character behind her back."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@tinadatta)

"Why does a successful woman always need to be pulled down for how well she`s done. `Koi hai bahar is usko branded cheeze dilata hai...` Why can she not afford it herself? Has she not worked her way to buy what she wants for herself or is it that every girl who has branded items in her wardrobe has some MAN buying it for her. Oh she`s single because she`s broken so many houses."

"So, does that mean every girl that is single is because she`s done something wrong? She`s `Expired Maal` so now WE want to turn a young lady into a commodity which is expired." The note further read, "And unfortunately this time around its on national television, happening day in and day out and she doesn`t even know about it. How is it ok to assassinate someone's character and that too by other women? We hope this isn`t a reflection of the society we live in, we know that Tina wouldn`t want it to be because she`s worked very hard since the age of 4.5 and made a mark for herself in the industry."

"From non-stop shooting schedules of daily soaps, to international tours and performances.. Tina has worked hard to be where she is today. Let`s respect a woman for where she is rather than bring her down. At the end of it all we`ll tell you that what you say reflects who you are, not on who she is! Her mirror gives her her reality. Let your words give you yours!"

The caption for the note read: "Behind every successful woman there is a tribe of other women supporting her... From a Team of Women Supporting Tina, Lets Rise Together! #BeingWoman#OpenLetter #TeamTina."(With inputs from IANS)

