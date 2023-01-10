Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's mother mistakenly hugs Sreejita De instead of her daughter

Credit: Tina Datta-Sreejita De/Instagram

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemate Tina Datta's mother will be seen entering the show as the family week is going on. Tina's mother entered the house and mistakenly hugged Sreejita instead of Tina from behind thinking it was her daughter.

Sreejita gets emotional and tears roll down her cheek. However, Tina's mother realises it's Sreejita and looks out for Tina. She looks for her and finds Tina in the garden area. Later, Bigg Boss releases Sreejita in the end. She goes to the garden area to meet Tina`s mom. Later, Sreejita is heard telling Archana that Tina's mother gave her a cold hug.

It read, "They say its never been an equal world of equal opportunities for men and women but times have changed. But we ask, have they? On National Television, women have been making derogatory comments about another woman and assassinating her character behind her back."

"Why does a successful woman always need to be pulled down for how well she's done. `Koi hai bahar is usko branded cheeze dilata hai...` Why can she not afford it herself? Has she not worked her way to buy what she wants for herself or is it that every girl who has branded items in her wardrobe has some MAN buying it for her. Oh she`s single because she`s broken so many houses."

"So, does that mean every girl that is single is because she's done something wrong? She`s `Expired Maal` so now WE want to turn a young lady into a commodity which is expired." The note further read, "And unfortunately this time around its on national television, happening day in and day out and she doesn`t even know about it. How is it ok to assassinate someone's character and that too by other women? We hope this isn't a reflection of the society we live in, we know that Tina wouldn`t want it to be because she`s worked very hard since the age of 4.5 and made a mark for herself in the industry."

"From non-stop shooting schedules of daily soaps, to international tours and performances.. Tina has worked hard to be where she is today. Let`s respect a woman for where she is rather than bring her down. At the end of it all we`ll tell you that what you say reflects who you are, not on who she is! Her mirror gives her her reality. Let your words give you yours!"

The caption for the note read: "Behind every successful woman there is a tribe of other women supporting her... From a Team of Women Supporting Tina, Lets Rise Together! #BeingWoman#OpenLetter #TeamTina." (With inputs from IANS)

