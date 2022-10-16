Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father takes a dig at Sumbul Touqeer's dad, says 'dusre ki beti ko neecha..'

Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta, has been drawing attention for her camaraderie and entertaining antics in the house. The actress made waves after Sumbul Touqeer's father criticised Tina in a recent episode for asking Shalin Bhanot if "Sumbul likes him." He pointed out previous exchanges and reminded Tina that her perception of his daughter was incorrect. Sumbul's father broke the heartbreaking news to her, leaving her in tears.

In one episode, Sumbul's father expressed his anger with Tina and Shalin for how they treated the Imlie actress. The actor's father has since shared his thoughts on the situation. He said, 'Sumbul's father as also the Bigg Boss makers were highly wrong with the way things transpired.'

Tina’s father in response to the episode told IndiaTV, "Papa Gaye toh dono ke jaane chaiye the. Age se thodi nah yeh hota hai ki woh chotti hai toh uske papa jayenge guide Karne. Reality show pe sab equal hai- kaam, age, audha koi mahine nahi rakhta hai, sab contestant hai Ek hi stage pe. Tina ne apni aur se har waqt sahi salah di thi jaise Sumbul hurt nahi ho aur Sumbul ka soch ke hi toh Tina ne yeh baat pehle hi clear karne ke liye bola tha."

He added, "main yehi bolunga ki apni beti ko uthane ke liye, dusre ki beti ko neecha nahi dikhana chaiye."

The Twitterati were not pleased with the whole scenario of letting Sumbul's father intervene and lead her through, Internet users have spoken out in favour of Tina, claiming that neither her parents nor anybody else was asked to stand behind the actress.

Sumbul's father also bashed Shalin. He had said in Hindi, "She met you with a pure heart and intention. But what did you do? You made a joke out of her. I did not expect this from you. Sumbul, you are not seeing that you are getting used in the show."