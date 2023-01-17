Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta loses cool after Shalin Bhanot says 'ladko se chipakti hai', demands her eviction

Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot got into a verbal spat and started fighting after the latter assassinated the former's character inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot got into an ugly verbal spat after the latter said that he doesn't want captain Nimrit Kaur to be changed. Their argument went personal after which Shalin assigned  Tina's character.

It all started when Tina said that Shalin is double-faced, latter said 'you are double-faced who changes boys, who leaves one and gets close to another." 

