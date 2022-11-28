Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta calls Shiv Thakare 'gire hue neech insaan' after latter chooses Nimrit Kaur for captaincy

File Photo

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shiv Thakare will be seen giving Nimrit Kaur's name for the captaincy. Instantly, chaos erupts with Tina Datta contending that she wants to be the captain and blames a few contestants for betraying her. Tina confronts Nimrit saying that she sided with her for captaincy and the latter confesses that she cannot announce publicly that she will not perform any of the tasks to the best of her ability.

Not long ago, most of the contestants of the house came to a consensus that birthday girl Tina Datta will get her birthday gift - captaincy. Shiv Thakare introduces a change of plans by electing Nimrit as the next captain and he has no qualms about rubbing the betrayal in Tina's face. Provoked to the hilt, Tina is enraged and takes offense to Shiv calling her 'dear'. With a ruined birthday, Tina is upset that no one checks up on her to find out how she's doing.

After the heat of captaincy, the dreaded nominations task witnesses the house being turned into a war zone divided into 'Team of 4' and 'Team of 7'. The task involves a spinning wheel that decides which team member gets to nominate a member of the opposite team. The destined member must nominate a member of the opposite team by aiming a dart at their picture on the dartboard and stating their reason for nominating them. The darted (nominated) member is to be blown by a grenade. A series of explosions happen in the war zone of ‘Bigg Boss’. It will be interesting to see who is safe and nominated this week.

Meanwhile, it is seen on the show that both Archana and Soundarya share a friendly bond but in the coming episodes, their equation seems to be changing with Archana making her look fake in front of others.

Sitting with Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam told her, "She was never in love with Gautam. It is all fake. Even when he was on the show, there was nothing real between them. And after he left the show, this was all melodrama and nothing. She is just showing off that she is in pain by eating just one chapati and telling everyone that no one is missing him and nor is anyone with her. Her emotions and pain of missing him are all just pretence and nothing is genuine."

