Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot 'ghatiya aadmi' in massive fight: 'Khud ki biwi ki dignity...'

Bigg Boss 16

As Bigg Boss 16 is reaching closer to its grand finale, the stakes are getting higher, and contestants are not shying away from playing dirty. Ticket to Finale week has started, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia remained captain of the house for straight two days.

Today, BB gives a chance to snatch away the golden ticket by dissolving the captaincy. Taskmasters ask contestants to vote if they wish to protect or dissolve Nimrit's captaincy. Shiv Thakare, who is a close friend of Kaur, suggests that the mantle should be transferred to MC Stan. Whereas the rapper names Shiv Thakare as the next potential contestant to hold the ticket to the finale. Sumbul names herself and MC Stan for the competition. Almost everyone wanted to take Nimrit down from captaincy. But, Shalin Bhanot flips and supports Nimrit. Bhanot says that he wants Nimrit to continue her term. This leaves his 'close friends' in shock.

Soon after the announcement, a huge fight breaks between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin and Tina Datta. Priyanka bashes Shalin for going against their plan and flipping sides without informing them. Tina calls Shalin 'dogla insaan' and all hell breaks loose.

Bhanot hits back at Tina by questioning her character. He says 'tu itni dogli ho ki ek ladke ke pass jaane ke baad tumhe koi dusra ladka chaiye (You are such a flipper that you crave for boys' attention, and instantly move on to the next boy)." Tina gets furious and abuse Shalin. She went on to say "Khudh ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakhta... ghatiya aadmi (You couldn't even safeguard your wife's dignity, filthy person)."

As far as nominations are concerned, Sumbul Toqueer Khan, Shalin, Tina and Soundarya Sharma are nominated for this week's eviction. The show will have its grand finale on February 12.