Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot cheap m***n, claims he asked her 'something materialistic' before the show

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta

As Bigg Boss 16 is reaching its grand finale, the equations between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are getting worse. Netizens and loyal audiences of the show are surprised, at how former 'good friends' are now involved in an ugly game of mudslinging.

A furious Tina Datta is now disclosing conversations that were kept under wraps. She is fed up with constant attacks and blame for using Shalin Bhanot. Thus, she has decided to put her side by 'attacking' Shalin with some serious claims. While having a conversation in the late-night, Datta revealed to Priyanka, that before coming to Bigg Boss, Shalin called and asked her to meet him. According to Tina, Shalin has even made an alliance with Sajid Khan and reached out to him via Farah Khan. Tina tells Priyanka that Shalin was using him even before the show started. She asked, "How am I using you, moron?"

As the discussion delved further, Tina made some cryptic revelations about Bhanot. Tina hinted that Shalin asked 'something materialistic' from him, and it was utterly distasteful and cheap from his side. Priyanka probe her further and made some actions about the innerwear, but Tina refused to disclose everything, and it left her and social media users in a tiff.

Watch the conversation

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed one of the ugliest fights, and that too between former good friends, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. After Shalin chose to support Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Tina lost their cool on him.

Both girls were captured mocking him for maintaining double-standard and also accused Bhanot among the first ones to plan against Nimrit. Things went downhill after Tina shouted 'dogla' to Shalin, and Shalin questioned her character. Datta lost her cool on Shalin and went on abusing him 'f*****g b*****d' four times. Tina even threatened Shalin and mocked him for his broken marriage. As far as nominations are concerned, Tina and Shalin are nominated with Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for this week's eviction.

