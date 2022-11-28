Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta breaks down on her birthday, tells Shalin Bhanot 'no one is her friend'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta felt offended when Shiv Thakare elected Nimrit Kaur as the new captain of the house on the former's birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta got emotional When Shiv Thakare chose Nimrit Kaur as the new captain of the house. She was heard telling Shalin Bhanot that no one is her friend as she has been upset since morning but still no one came to calm her down even though it is her birthday.

She told Shalin Bhanot, “No one is a friend over here. All are fake. Since morning I have been crying but no one came to ask me what happened. Only MC Stan, whom I consider my close friend, asked me and wished me on my birthday.”

It all started with Shiv Thakare electing Nimrit as the next captain and with this somewhere Tina felt offended as she wanted to be the captain. This led to a heated argument between Siv, Nimrit and Tina. Furthermore, a nomination task took place in which there were two teams. The task involves a spinning wheel that decides which team member gets to nominate a member of the opposite team.

The selected member nominates a member of the opposite team by aiming a dart at his or her picture on the dartboard. The nominated member is blown by a grenade. All this leads to a huge fight between the contestants. Shalin mentioned Sumbul’s name for nomination and Archana nominated Shiv.

On Sunday, Shekhar Suman took a dig at the Bigg Boss 16 contestants and called them fake. He targeted Tina Datta for her hygiene, and Priyanka Choudhary for always fighting for others. However, netizens slammed him for ignoring Shiv Thakare and called him ‘biased.’

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman says 'not my job to give clarification' after fans slam him for ignoring Shiv Thakare

Later, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and issued a clarification. In his first tweet, he wrote, “No more discussions on bigg thru. There are some A-H who are pissing me off. It's not my job to give clarification to ev one. if they don't understand the nature of the show which thrives on fights disagreements disloyalty and conflicts. Then bugger off.” (With inputs from IANS)

 

