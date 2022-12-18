Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta asks Sumbul Touqeer to wear black mask as she is 'invisible'

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer got into a verbal spat and blamed each other for stealing chocolates. In the promo shared by Colors TV, Tina asked Sumbul to not shout at her.

Sumbul told Tina that she is talking in a proper way and low voice. Tina further asked Sumbul to show this temper at her home and not with her. Furthermore, the Imlie actress walked away from there avoiding any further conversation. Tina was seen shouting in the promo, saying, "Sumbul is invisible to all the housemates in the show and she should wear a black mask again."

Netizens also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “bahut sahi kiya tina nei sumbul ker kya rahi h show mei bas chamcha giri aur jyada kush hoti h to priyanka se lad leti h.” The second one said, “Tina pasand nhi hain btw she said correct things to sumbul.” The third one commented, “Teena ke pas ab mudda nai hai is liye sumbul se ai argue karne ,teena madam vo tumhari tarah colors face ki bhikh pe nai reh Rahi itni bar nominat hoke high vote or uske fan ke dam pe reh Rahi hai tu to 4 hajar vote se har ke colors face hai is liye uske bhikh pe reh Rahi ho.”

Another said, “kdum sai kara bhai sumbul cheli hai ye mandli ki apne bando ko ja k bolti hai chori karo aur jha kuch boldo toh faltu ka rona shur.”

Meanwhile, in the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta got into a verbal fight after Ankit Gupta asked the former what 'he would have done if he had to choose between Tina Datta and the letter sent by his family'.

Shalin Bhanot said that he would have chosen a letter over Tina after which the actress got upset and said that he is not her friend. They got into a verbal spat, latter Shalin threw a lighter at Tina Datta. After this, Tina lost her cool and started questioning his intentions, she mentioned that Shalin was trying to hurt her.

During their fight, Shalin called Tina Datta 'gadhi '(donkey), Tina Datta replied, "haan hu main gadhi." Earlier, Shalin Bhanot's former wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartfelt note for the actor after seeing a video of him tearing up after seeing a letter he got from his family in the show.