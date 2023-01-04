Bigg Boss 16: Taskmaster punishes MC Stan and Archana for their 'ugly' verbal spat, Nimrit, Shiv apologise

Bigg Boss 16

Until we have contestants like Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Shiv Thakare, there can't be a dull day in the house of Bigg Boss 16. Yesterday, Archana and Stan got into a verbal spat over cleaning duties, and the fight just became uglier with every passing minute.

It all started when Archana pointed out and mocked Stan for being lazy and not doing his duty of brooming until late evening. Stan confronted Gautam and asked her to stay within her limits. Stan was heard saying, "Bigg Boss tere baap ka hai kya?" Archana also countered him saying, "Bigg Boss mera baap hai," and things went worse from there. Both, Archana and Stan went on to humiliate each other parents, and the former even mocked rapper by saying, "Kachre se aaya hai kya?" "Tere ghar mein maa nahi hai?" She even mocked Stan's crazy fan following.

Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare tried to pacify the furious contestants, but their efforts went wasted. In the upcoming episode, an angry MC Stan damages Bigg Boss' property. Bigg Boss asks housemates to gather in the garden area, and he bashes Archana and Stan. BB tells them that if they wish to portray their negative side, he will also fulfil his duties as a taskmaster. Bigg Boss announces punishment for the nuisance creators, and Nimrit and Shiv apologise on the rapper's behalf.

Recently, Shiv Thakare’s family has finally broken the silence after Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Guunjan accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant of stealing her husband's clothes and perfume. They have issued an official statement, dismissing the claims, and warning Mrs Manaktala to legal action.

The statement read, “Since Bigg Boss is over for some people, but it seems like they still continue to play the game even after getting out of the house. We as Shiv's team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity." As far as nominations are concerned, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, and Soundarya Sharma are nominated for this week's eviction.