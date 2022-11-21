Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father asks her to stay away from Shalin-Tina, says 'log gaaliyaan de rahe hai mujhe'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 written updates: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father called her and asked her to stay away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. He mentioned that people are abusing him for sending his 18-year-old daughter inside the house.

He further said that people are making for of the actress for falling for a person who is 40. He also told Sumbul that they are playing with her as she is innocent. They are doing her character assassination. He warned Sumbul and said that from now Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are his enemy from now.

Cudnt get really whether it wss #SumbulTouqueerKhan's father wh9 played with makers or #biggboss played with us saying them you were not supposed to pass ur msg to ur daughter since it was the 2nd time they asked his father to pass her the msgs. #biggboss16 #bb16 — gαנαℓ (@Gajal_Dalmia) November 21, 2022

What a bad luck for this girl at the beginning of her life her mother left her n separated from her father n now her father is manipulating her after he threw her in the fire I am very sad for her #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BB16 https://t.co/jmmLXH6RFm — Fragrant gasmines (@FGasmines) November 21, 2022

Netizens have also reacted to it, One of them wrote, “What a bad luck for this girl at the beginning of her life her mother left her n separated from her father n now her father is manipulating her after he threw her in the fire I am very sad for her #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BB16.”

The second one said, “When they came to know the episode of weekend var that people, Audience even producers are talking to their nonsense of harassing 19 old girls to accept a feeling that she doesn't have, they planned all this just to show the world that they are not baised & used #SumbulTouqueerKhan.”

Even #SumbulTouqueerKhan said today ~ "Salute hai mere fans ko, itna sab kuch ke baad bhi they holded me in 2nd position in My glamm contest"



Sach me fans ho to aise #biggboss16 — Shubham Dutta (@RealShubham_7) November 21, 2022

Hamesha #SumbulTouqueerKhan ko etna emotional support kyun milta hai #BiggBoss16 ?? Partiality nahi hai? Agar karna hai na toh har week ek ek member ko apne parents se baat kara do na unko bhi support hojayega #BiggBoss16 show ka matlab hee nahi banega November 21, 2022

The third one mentioned, “#SumbulTouqueerKhan father said #ShalinBhanot n #TinaDatta ko unki “aukat” dikhao! Unki beti doodh se dhuli hai! Shalin n Stan k fight k time d “concern” she showed normal ppl myt nt understand! Seriously! Sumbul k obsession k lie bhi shalin Tina ko blame karo! Wow!”

The fourth one said, “The way #SumbulTouqueerKhan 's father hid his daughter's mistakes by talking big things that "I know what you are, I know your intention was different thing....." is so cheap. Everyone knows that #Sumbul is well obsessed with #ShalinBhanot.” The fifth person tweeted, “Aaj sumbul ke father ko sunke laga kr sumbul galat nhi hai galat uska baap hai wo nhi chahta ke uski beti kisi hindu ladke ke chakkar mein pade isi liye usne fahmaan ka naam liya.”

Aaj sumbul ke father ko sunke laga kr sumbul galat nhi hai galat uska baap hai wo nhi chahta ke uski beti kisi hindu ladke ke chakkar mein pade isi liye usne fahmaan ka naam liya#BiggBoss16 #SumbulTouqueerKhan #SalmanKhan #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — RK (@BaapHuuTeraa) November 21, 2022

#SumbulTouqueerKhan father said #ShalinBhanot n #TinaDatta ko unki “aukat” dikhao! Unki beti doodh se dhuli hai! Shalin n Stan k fight k time d “concern” she showed normal ppl myt nt understand! Seriously! Sumbul k obsession k lie bhi shalin Tina ko blame karo! Wow!#BB16 — Sweekruti Mishra (@SweekrutiM) November 21, 2022

The sixth one said, “#SumbulTouqueerKhan ke papa ji Aapki beti Agr bachchi or hr time guide ki jrurat h to #BiggBoss16 me bheja kyo ? Aa jate h smjane.” Another said, “Hamesha #SumbulTouqueerKhan ko etna emotional support kyun milta hai #BiggBoss16 ?? Partiality nahi hai? Agar karna hai na toh har week ek ek member ko apne parents se baat kara do na unko bhi support hojayega #BiggBoss16 show ka matlab hee nahi banega.”

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma turn friends after Gautam Vig's eviction

For the unversed, it all started when Tina Datta initially pin pointed that Sumbul has feelings for Shalin and she doesn’t like anyone talking to Shalin. After which, everyone started noticing her behaviour towards Shalin. People trolled Sumbul for her obession for Shalin.