Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father apologises to Tina Datta's mother, says 'wrong words like laat maarna..’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father said that she has always been this way when talking about her and her performance on the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

After presenter Salman Khan questioned Sumbul Touqeer Khan's closeness with another contestant Shalin Bhanot, her time in Bigg Boss 16 became more difficult. Sumbul felt attacked when Tina Datta concurred with Salman's statement that he thinks Sumbul is fixated on Shalin. The actor's father called her and urged her to step up her game in order to encourage her and get her back on track. However, a large portion of the audience believed that it was unjust of the creators to have Sumbul face reality from an outside source. 

Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan told indianexpress.com “It was the matter of an 18-year-old girl, who was character assassinated on national television. While I understand people will play games, it was wrong to attack her personally. The makers understood the sensitivity of the issue and thus allowed me to speak to her. It was much needed and I am thankful to them, and Salman Khan sir too. I don’t think it was unfair in any way, as it was the need of the hour.” 

“My blood pressure shot up after watching Sumbul being attacked by everyone. I was in the ICU and my daughter was trying to get Sumbul out of the house for a few moments. I was still sedated when she handed me the phone to speak to her. After I watched the episode, I was shocked that I used a few wrong words like ‘laat maarna’ and ‘kamine’. While I don’t regret my emotions, I am ready to apologise for the same to Tina and her mother,” he shared. 

Her father said that Sumbul has always been this way when talking about her and her performance on the show. He added that she doesn't recognize the difference between gender touches because she was raised by a single dad. Many others in the house have questioned why she has been so close to Shalin, but he reasoned that this is why. 

