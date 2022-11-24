Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers panic attack after Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot shout at her

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

After eight weeks of game-changing twists, the master of the house drops a shocker by showing Sumbul Touqeer's conversation with her father Touqeer Khan in the confession room to all the housemates in the living area. Most of the housemates were appalled at the disclosure. Enraged at the father's disdain for him and Tina, Shalin vents out as he asks Sumbul why she is talking to them and kicks the coffee table.

Tina is equally infuriated because of the wrong allegations that were levelled against her by Sumbul’s father. When she couldn't control her anger, she punches the wall and states that it was ridiculous for Sumbul's father to assassinate her character to save his daughter's reputation. After this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan suffers a panic attack, she was later called to the medical room.

Meanwhile, it seems that the 18-year-old actress is unable to understand what is right and wrong for her. In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episodes, Tina Datta was heard saying that she is very particular about her character and doesn’t like anyone talking wrong about her. Even she told Abdu Rozik for not linking her up with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot who confessed feelings for her.

Interestingly, she was heard telling Shalin that Sumbul has feelings for her. Since the first week, she talks about Sumbul’s feelings for Shalin. However, Sumbul has clarified a number of times that she has no feelings for anyone inside the house but she only considers Shalin a very good friend. Tina Datta, who tells everyone to not speak about her character, still doesn’t agree with Sumbul and keeps on telling Shalin that the 18-year-old actress has a soft corner for the 40-year-old tv star.

All these conversations have led to controversies around Sumbul who was even slammed for her behaviour by the host Salman and the netizens. But, in the latest episode, after watching Sumbul and her father's conversation, Shalin and Tina shouted at Sumbul for assassinating the latter’s character. Shalin kicks the table while Tina Datta punches the wall. Interestingly, Tina is the one who keeps on talking about Sumbul.

Shalin was heard asking Sumbul ‘why the f*** do you come to us.” However, Shalin must not forget that he was the one who recently told Sumbul that ‘Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin are the power of this house’ when she was maintaining distance.