Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer asks Shalin Bhanot 'darr gaye', challenges him during captaincy task

Bigg Boss contestants Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare will be seen standing against Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the captaincy task.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been making headlines because of her friendly nature. Earlier, she was in news because of her bond with Shalin Bhanot. Tina Datta, who is Shalin’s close friend, accused Sumbul of having feelings for the actor.

Salman Khan, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, slammed Sumbul for her behaviour when Shalin and MC Stan got into a verbal spat. Now, Sumbul has started maintaining distance from Shalin. Interestingly, tonight, Sumbul and Shiv Thakare will be seen standing against Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the captaincy task.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sumbul will be seen challenging Shalin during the task and accusing him of not playing alone. Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot will be supporting Ankit Gupta. In the promo video, Priyanka can be heard saying, “Ankit Gupta aja maidan main ab tu.” 

After realising that they are ganging up against her, Sumbul said, “They are all going for me (by throwing the colour on her T-shirts).” Social media users also reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, “Chugli gang ki phati pdi hai captain room gaya kaha chugli karenge, nomination ka dar,ration kam milne ka dar ab aayega maza love you Priyanka.”

The second one said, “Such me sumbul bi , nimrit ka saathi banke o bhi negative horahahe...” The third one said, “Jb sumbul nhi khelti thi sahi se to usma bhi ghr walon ko problem thi ab jb wo khel rhi h to usma bhi ghr walon kl problem hori h akhir chahta h kya ye lok itna q jalta h sumbul se.” The fourth person mentioned, “Exactly #ShivThakare is right Agar ek sath khel rahe hai to danke ke chot pai khelo just don't play individual cards blame others that they r playing in group when you are also playing in group be it nomination or Captaincy.” 

