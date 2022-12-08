Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De enters as wild card contestant, exposes Tina Datta's 'fake love' for Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: The taskmaster brings the first two wild-card entries into the house, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala. Sreejita was the season's first evicted contestant, and her re-entry has left her Uttaran co-star Tina Datta puzzled. As soon as Sreejita entered, she announced her war against Tina and stated that she is there to expose and send her back home.

In the promo shared by Colors, Tina enters a room where Sreejita is already sitting. The latter first asks Datta to stay away from her. She even tells Tina that she has a negative aura, and also possesses a dark side. Tina becomes furious, and she walks out from Sreejta De. The Uttaran star gets a warm welcome from other housemates, but Tina gets cold feet from her presence. Later, Sreejita even imitate how Tina hugs Shalin Bhanot in front of the camera. Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare and others enjoy Sreejita's mimicry of Tina, but the latter breaks down.

Watch the promo

The second wild-card contestant is actor Vikkas Manaktala, who is popularly known for his show Left Right Left. The actor aims to race ahead of existing contestants. As the house is divided among two groups, led by Sajid Khan and Priyanka Choudhary, Vikkas aims to play individually. He doesn't want to be a part of any group, and he considers himself the biggest competitor in the game.

Watch Vikkas promo

Yesterday, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had a breakdown and cried inconsolably after being called a 'weak contestant' by Archana Gautam. Nimrit had an emotional breakdown in front of Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Mc Stan, and Sajid Khan. She also complained to Sajid Khan for not being there and giving her support when she needed the most. In the video, a tearful Nimrit says, "I'm sick and tired of being called a weak contestant, fu** you all, I am not, I am irritated."

As far as nominations are concerned, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan are nominated for this week's eviction.