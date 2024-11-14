Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape had previously exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony in Germany last year.

Popular television actress Sreejita De has tied the knot again with her partner Michael Blohm-Pape in an intimate traditional Bengali ceremony in Goa. The couple had previously exchanged vows in a Catholic ceremony in Germany last year.

On Thursday, the Uttaran actress took to her Instagram to share pictures from her wedding, writing in the caption, "Cherished for life, taken forever", and added a red heart emoji. Prior to the wedding, the couple celebrated a series of pre-wedding ceremonies, including Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet.

In the images, the couple is seen striking romantic poses. On her special day, Sreejita wore a maroon and gold saree. The blouse was embellished with delicate gold embroidery that complemented the saree's intricate detailing. To complete her look, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant chose traditional jewellery, including a heavy gold necklace and statement earrings. Her hair was styled in a traditional bridal bun adorned with fresh flowers. Michael complemented her in a white and gold sherwani. Earlier, the actress had also shared photos from her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on her Instagram.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape tied the knot in July 2023 after dating for nearly five years. Michael had proposed to the actress in a romantic setting in Paris in 2021. Explaining why it was important for them to marry according to both Catholic and Bengali traditions, the actress mentioned that they wanted to honour and respect both of their cultures.

On the work front, Sreejita is widely known for playing Mukta Rathore in Colors TV's Uttaran, one of the longest-running shows, and Dilruba in Star Plus's supernatural thriller Nazar. She has also appeared in shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Piya Rangrezz, and Bigg Boss 16.

