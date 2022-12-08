Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De takes jibe at Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma accuses latter of stealing tofu

Sreejita De got into a verbal spat with Tina Datta after she re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. She even exposed Tina's 'fake' love for Shalin Bhanot.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

File Photo

​Actor Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16, has now entered the show as a wild card. In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, Sreejita was seen locking horns with fellow contestant Tina Datta.

Sreejita passed mean remarks at Tina, saying "she is full of negative energy." Sreejita also took a jibe at Tina who has been accused by netizens of looking at the camera every time that she hugs Shalin. Later, Sreejita goes on to hug Shaleen. She even shows it off and looks at the camera, saying, "Now I can hug Shaleen." Sreejita's entry becomes the talk of the town among Bigg Boss` avid watchers. "Hhahahah...loved the way Sreejita exposed Tina`s reality," a social media user commented.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

"Woaah Sreejita is on fire," another one wrote. Sreejita and Tina have worked together in the serial Uttaran. They used to share a close bond years ago but with time their relationship turned sour due to certain reasons.

Fights are a common thing in the Bigg Boss 16 house and nothing is different about the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show as Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta were seen locking horns. A tiff took place between Soundarya and Tina. Tina later broke down as she denied the accusation put on her by Soundarya regarding stealing tofu. She went through emotional turmoil and asked why she would take something like food from anyone. She added that she only fights for chicken in this house and not even her own food.

However, the morning for Tina started with a discussion with Shalin Bhanot about where they stand in their relationship. There have been constant ups and downs, and lots of arguments between the two.

In an ongoing conversation, Shalin said to Tina to not worry about him and that he goes only where he feels wanted. He further added that whatever Tina is doing is correct and he is wrong. Upset Tina said to Shalin that she is the one wrong and thanked him for giving her closure. (With inputs from ANI and IANS)

