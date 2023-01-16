Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reacts after Tina Datta's mother slams her for calling daughter 'homebreaker'

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De apologised for her 'home breaker' remark about Tina Datta after her mother slammed the actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:50 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reacts after Tina Datta's mother slams her for calling daughter 'homebreaker'
File Photo

TV actress Sreejita De, who recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 opened up about the bond she shared with other housemates and also apologised for the comments she made on Tina Datta that she is good at breaking relationships with others and wanted male attention. 

While talking about her statement on Tina, Sreejita shared, "When I made that statement 'ki isne kayi logo ke ghar tode hain' (she has broken many homes). I didn't mean that she has actually broken someone`s relationship I meant that she`s facing her karma, what she has done in life is coming back to her. Also, when I made this comment I was mad at her."

She added, "But I meant it in the sense of her relationship with Shalin. But I realised that I shouldn`t have said that and I apologised to her while I was coming out." Tina's mother Madhumita also reacted to Sreejita`s comment about her daughter and said that she wanted to show proof of whatever remarks she made.

On being asked about her friendship with Soundarya Sharma in the house, she said, "Soundarya was very sweet to me when I entered again inside the house and I considered her a good friend of mine but later I realized she`s very self-obsessed."

"She thinks about herself and I didn't get any support from her when I needed it the most. My friendship with her was genuine and it was not for any purpose and why would it be she's not even trending."

For the unversed, Sreejita entered the Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant for the second time and after making all attempts to stay inside now she has finally bid adieu to the show. She found a friend in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and a rival in Tina Datta.

Sreejita mentioned her top 3 contestants for this season and shared, "I feel Priyanka, Sajid and Shiv should be at the top 3 and between Priyanka and Shiv anyone can win the show." Sreejita appeared on the Krushna Abhishek-hosted show Bigg Buzz. (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik says Priyanka Choudhary 'used me for her game, she's very selfish'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.