Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De calls Gori Nagori 'standard less', MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary react

Sreejita De, Gori Nagori/Instagram

In a brand-new Bigg Boss 16 promo, a new fight, this one including Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, and Gori Nagori was teased. Sreejita commented on Gori's 'standards' during the argument, which bothered some of the other contestants inside the house and shows viewers. Sreejita received criticism from many for her remark regarding the Rajasthani folk dancer.

The video shared by Colors TV on Instagram on Tuesday started with Sreejita De saying , "Munh lagane layak nahi hain ye log...Standard-less (These people are not worth an argument. They have no standards)." Gori yelled, "Aisa kaise bol sakti hai wo (How can she say this)?" Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also bashed Sreejita for her comment, and said, "Only because you know English doesn't mean you can call others 'gawaar' (illiterate)."

Gori Nagori was arguing with Sumbul Touqueer Khan at the same time, and the latter was sobbing as she yelled at her and made faces at Gori Nagori. Additionally interceding, MC Stan told Sumbul, "Sab baat mat karo bakwaas , Usko gawaar bola na. " Sreejita De asked Gori to speak to her hand as the promo came to a close, and Gori imitated her motion.

Bigg Boss called the captain of the house Gautam Vig and asked to nominate contestants who were responsible for the fight. Gautam named MC Stan, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori. Shalin was already nominated by Bigg Boss after he pushed Archana Gautam.

Archana and other housemates started fighting when the former wanted to make tea when Tina and Soundarya were making dinner for everyone. Meanwhile, Shalin was heard telling Sumbul that they (him and his friends) are Heera (diamond) and others are Bhopu.

Shalin also told her that these contestants want to use them to go to the top, therefore, they should not give attention to them (MC Stan, Gori, Shiv Thakare, Archana).