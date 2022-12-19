Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma-Vikkas Manaktala lose their captaincy, netizens say 'badhiya hua'

Credit: File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 has been making headlines ever since it premiered on national television. Each and every contestant on the show grabbed netizens’ attention for various reasons. Last week, Bigg Boss 16 paved the way for the reign of three captains for the first time and the new trend of three captains continues this week as well with an office-based task.

On the grounds of events of the week, Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas Manaktala have been selected as captains and they will be joined by a co-captain through an interesting task. The task involves an office setup where the bosses of the task, Soundarya and Vikkas will be buttered up as the rest of the contestants pitch themselves as their co-captain and cite two contestants, who don't deserve captaincy.

The master of the house observes that the two (Vikas and Soundarya) are unable to conclude and decide on their co-captain. Hence, Bigg Boss makes it abundantly clear that he doesn't want the house to be run by indecisive housemates. What follows is a poll contested by Soundarya and Vikkas. It will be interesting to see the emergence of the next three captains of the house. The promo of the same has been shared by the official page of Colors TV. and netizens reacted to it.

Meanwhile, yesterday's food feud involving Archana Gautam continues in tonight's episode as she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot because he didn't support her entry into the magic library a few days ago. Shalin is upset that she is jeopardizing his health for her revenge. Arguments were exchanged with Archana claiming that Shalin only cares about maintaining his physique and that he should have learned to cook chicken if he meant to have protein every day. Only time will tell if these fights over food will ever end.

Meanwhile, Abdu confessed that he was in love with Nimrit Kaur earlier, but now he is only friends with her. Salman Khan told Abdu that he knows it is difficult, but he will find a girlfriend for him. He jokingly took Tina Datta's name and said she is your new girlfriend from now.

Salman Khan told Abdu that he loves him from the bottom of his heart, he is like a brother to him. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. He has been winning hearts with his innocence and mature talks.

