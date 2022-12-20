Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, MC Stan become new captains

File Photo

Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, and MC Stan have been selected as the three captains of the Bigg Boss 16 house after Vikkas Manaktala was voted out by his fellow contestants. It all started when Bigg Boss asked Vikkas to take a decision about the third captain of the house. In the task, there was office set up and Soundarya and Vikkas are selected as bosses.

However, Vikkas took a lot of time to decide about the third captain. This infuriated Bigg Boss and he said that so much time couldn't be given for choosing a captain. He added how such people can run the entire house. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name one contestant they don't want to be the captain, therefore, they voted him out.

Finally, Sreejita, Soundarya and MC Stan were selected as the new captains of the house. Meanwhile, Gautam Vij opened up on Sajid Khan playing 'I love Tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back prank and slammed the filmmaker.

Speaking to News18, he said, "It is very embarrassing. I would have told him the same if I had been there. It is very embarrassing, especially with a guy who does not understand the language. What if he (Abdu Rozik) writes something on Sajid’s back in his language? Of course, Sajid will overreact to it. Abdu is so nice to him (Sajid). I have seen so many episodes, and promos where he does not let Abdu speak and asks him to 'shut up'. Abdu is sweet. If you are friends with him, he will always be there for you."

"But regardless of everything, he did that prank with him on national television, it is very stupid. That shows your mentality. It shows that Abdu is not 19 but everyone else is 19 years old. Everyone in the show is older than Abdu. They cannot do this on national television. If he knew the language, things would have been different. But doing this prank with somebody who does not know the language shows your sick mentality", the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor concluded. (With inputs from IANS)