Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma-Sreejita De kiss on national television, viewers say 'ye kya chal raha hai?'

Photo credit: Twitter

On Bigg Boss 16 Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma, on the other hand, shared a passionate kiss that left Abdu Rozik speechless.

Soundarya and Sreejita had a fight and have been avoiding one another for the previous few days. But in the most recent "Bigg Boss 16" episode, they were able to make up, and not only that, but the actresses were also seen rekindling their friendship by kissing each other on the lips.

Soundarya and Sreejita were spotted in the captain's room with Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik after the lights were turned out in the Bigg Boss house. The two males looked on in disbelief as the two divas kissed each other on the lips during their amusing banter and joke-telling.

Check out netizen’s reations:

They also questioned Shiv and Abdu about wanting to do the same, to which they both retorted that they would rather receiving a girl's kiss.

For the uninitiated, Shiv has been selected by the viewers to captain the "Bigg Boss 16" house for the coming week. Sreejita, who was the first contender eliminated this season, has, on the other hand, returned to the competition as a wildcard participant.

Abdu, one of the most well-liked participants on "Bigg Boss 16," had to leave the house a few days , but he has since been called back inside.

bdu has been permitted to leave the house after wrapping up filming for another project, which looks to be a first in the history of Bigg Boss.

According to Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss told everyone to the living room and said, "As you know, we keep everything in this show very transparent. We have received a bizarre request from the management team of Abdu Rozik. They have told us that a renowned international company wants to create a game around Abdu and they need his live motion capturing. They call it a life-changing opportunity for Abdu."