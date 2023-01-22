Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted reality show

Soundarya Sharma was evicted based on the votes from the other housemates in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma eliminated from Salman Khan-hosted reality show
Soundarya Sharma/Instagram

Soundarya Sharma has become the latest contestant to get eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The model-actress has been evicted based on the votes from the housemates in the Ravivaar Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, January 22, after spending more than 110 days inside the Bigg Boss house.

This week, apart from Soundarya, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta were nominated for elimination. Salman declared that Sumbul is safe and asked the six safe contestants to name the contestant among Shalin, Tina, and Soundarya who has created the least impact in the show in the last four months.

The three contestants received two votes each first with no final result. The host then asked the six of them to make a final call among themselves and hence, Soundarya's name was picked leading to her elimination from the show. Now, apart from Shalin, Tina, and Sumbul, the rest of the contestants left in the show are MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare.

Who is Soundarya Sharma?

Soundarya made her Bollywood debut in the crime thriller film Ranchi Diaries in 2017 in which she shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher. She made a special appearance in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer comedy-drama Thank God in 2022. She was also seen in three web series last year - the crime drama Raktanchal 2, the action-drama Country Mafia, and the political drama Karm Yuddh.

Meanwhile, as per reports, this will be the last episode of Bigg Boss 16 which will be hosted by Salman before he returns back to host the Grand Finale on February 12. Sajid's sister Farah Khan will reportedly replace the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor for the next two weeks.

