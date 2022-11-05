Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma feels betrayed by Gautam Vig, Salman Khan exposes actor's fake love

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan knows exactly how to keep up the entertainment quotient of the show intact. In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, Khan will expose Gautam Vig's double standard attitude towards his 'so-called love' Soundarya Sharma, and this will break the latter's heart into pieces.

In the episode, the three nominated ladies, Soundarya, Sumbul Toqueer and Archana Gautam will interact with Salman Khan. The host applauds Sharma for taking a stand for Gautam and proving her feelings for him. But then, Khan shows her footage in which the actress is getting mocked by Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, and Gautam was laughing at it. Salman confronts Soundarya and tells her, that the person who claims to be her love, didn't support her when she was getting ridiculed. This revelation leaves Soundarya broken.

Later Soundarya confronts Gautam and lashes out at him for playing along with them. Sharma further adds that her father would have slapped him for mocking her, but he refused to take a stand, and laugh over it. Gautam tries to explain his part, but Soundarya just shuns him away. Will this be end of Gautam-Soundarya's relationship?

In the same episode, Sajid Khan received a bashing from Salman Khan. In the most recent episode of Shanivaar Ka Vaar, the presenter Salman Khan will be seen criticizing Sajid Khan for his actions inside the house. Salman is heard labelling Sajid Khan a hypocrite in a recent commercial shared by Colors. He inquired, "What is Sajid doing inside the house?," to which Sajid said, "I'll reveal my card when the moment is perfect. "Waqt aane pe patte dikhauga."

“Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (You're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it)? You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho. Yeh hai double standards,” Salman added.