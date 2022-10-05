Bigg Boss 16: Sona Mohapatra slams makers for roping in Sajid Khan, writes 'Indian TV channels..'

Sona Mohapatra/Instagram

Sona Mohapatra, has criticised Bigg Boss 16's producers for allowing #MeToo accuser Sajid Khan to appear on the programme. The singer referred to Indian TV channels and their executives as a "depraved and sad lot" in a series of tweets for signing "multiple #MeToo accused perverts to get TRPs." When the #MeToo movement was at its height in India in 2018, Sona Mohapatra opened up about her experience.

She alleged sexual misbehaviour at the time against music composer Anu Malik and playback singer Kailash Kher. The Bigg Boss producers have now come under fire from Sona Mohapatra for their lack of response to filmmaker Sajid Khan's involvement in the new season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV programme. Farhan Akhtar, an actor and filmmaker, and his father, the lyricist Javed Akhtar, were singled out by Sona Mohapatra for their decision to "having remained silent all these years about these men."

Farhan Akhtar is Sajid Khan's maternal cousin. According to NDTV, the Toofan actor condemned "Sajid's behaviour" in a tweet back in October 2018. At an event a month after Sajid Khan's post, Farhan had also spoken out in support of women, including the actors Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Mandana Karimi, and writer Karishma Upadhyay.

Retweeting a tweet by TV anchor Janice Sequeira, she wrote, ““This is Sajid Khan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is Anu Malik, judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. Kailash Kher? Celebrity judge on TV. All called out by many, many women in #MeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot.”

This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo .Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot. https://t.co/uUzrIYb7sn October 2, 2022

She added, “And of course, the series sleaze. Vikas Bahl and master of disgusting, Suhel Seth, all back on Indian TV...thought that calms me (?) that it's a dying medium and some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women.”

She also wrote in another tweet mentioning Farhan Akhtar, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar , you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home”

Sona Mohapatra, who has always been outspoken about her opinions on social issues, had assisted other women in sharing their personal encounters with well-known Bollywood figures.