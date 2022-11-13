Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: #ShivThakare trends on Twitter after Archana Gautam returns to Salman Khan's show

Archana Gautam was sent out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for acting violently towards Shiv Thakare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam was sent out of the Bigg Boss house for acting violently towards Shiv Thakare as she clutched his neck during their verbal altercation in one of the most startling episodes of Bigg Boss 16 this week. Shiv chose to eliminate Archana despite her pleading with him to give her another chance to stay in the house. 

Following her removal, a number of recordings from the Bigg Boss 16 house's live feed revealed Shiv had intended to upset Archana by calling out the names of her party and a particular "didi" in front of her. As a member of the Indian National Congress, Archana quickly learned that the "didi" phrase Shiv used to provoke her was actually referring to Priyanka Gandhi. 

Archana made a comeback into the house and things have taken a turn. 

Post Archana’s entry #ShivThakare started trending on Twitter. 

Check out the tweets here: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon teach Thumkeshwari steps to Salman Khan, video goes viral

In addition, now, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shiv for instigating Archana, as seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. In the promo, the Sultan star can be heard saying, "Archana ne jo kiya, woh galat tha but Shiv kya sahi tha? Shiv ko samajh aa gaya ki Archana ka trigger yahi hai (Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right? Shiv understood that this is the trigger for Archana)." 

