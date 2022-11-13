Bigg Boss 16: #ShivThakare trends on Twitter after Archana Gautam returns to Salman Khan's show

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam was sent out of the Bigg Boss house for acting violently towards Shiv Thakare as she clutched his neck during their verbal altercation in one of the most startling episodes of Bigg Boss 16 this week. Shiv chose to eliminate Archana despite her pleading with him to give her another chance to stay in the house.

Following her removal, a number of recordings from the Bigg Boss 16 house's live feed revealed Shiv had intended to upset Archana by calling out the names of her party and a particular "didi" in front of her. As a member of the Indian National Congress, Archana quickly learned that the "didi" phrase Shiv used to provoke her was actually referring to Priyanka Gandhi.

Archana made a comeback into the house and things have taken a turn.

Post Archana’s entry #ShivThakare started trending on Twitter.

Check out the tweets here:

LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE — Pagal Duniya (@PagalDuniya01) November 13, 2022

SHIV-- Bigboss wildcard girlllllllll bhejo humhe is tarase baithna hai



STAN-- Bro, aager wildcard girl aayi na to tere mere jhagra ho jayega..#ShivThakare #MCStan

LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/ofOAQ0OFpL — Priyanshu Bansal (@Priyanshu_4_u) November 13, 2022

They purposely downed #ShivThakare to make somebody rise



No it isn't any female

Chk the last few mins of episode where the most silent, gentleman kind of guy was yelling standing on the chair & putting his point



Matlab itna personality change after sk's back wow#BiggBoss16 November 13, 2022

Jo kisi ko extra sabji bhi na khane de wo giving nature ki hain

LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE https://t.co/fBSz2XB4yy — Bhai-Jaan (kisi ka bhai kisi ka jaan) (@Salmaniac_Devil) November 13, 2022

the whole house against him, lowlifes who question his character, friends who talk behind his back, makers who justify the violence against him.



he stands alone and he stands strong.



LONE WARRIOR SHIV THAKARE #ShivThakare @VootSelect @ @OrmaxMedia pic.twitter.com/o0LoTd7jRt — Priyanshu Bansal (@Priyanshu_4_u) November 13, 2022

In addition, now, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shiv for instigating Archana, as seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. In the promo, the Sultan star can be heard saying, "Archana ne jo kiya, woh galat tha but Shiv kya sahi tha? Shiv ko samajh aa gaya ki Archana ka trigger yahi hai (Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right? Shiv understood that this is the trigger for Archana)."