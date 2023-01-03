Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's family threatens legal action after Vikkas Manaktala's wife accuses him of theft

Credit: Shiv Thakare-Vikkas/Instagram

Shiv Thakare’s family has finally broken the silence after Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Guunjan accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant of stealing her husband's clothes and perfume. They have issued and official statement and said that Shiv has three stylists.

The statement read, “Since Bigg Boss is over for some people, but it seems like they still continue to play the game even after getting out of the house. We as Shiv's team continue to maintain a dignified silence on all things said by other people as we know that his fans and his people know the kind of person Shiv is, who would never stoop down low or even try to be a part of any frivolity."

It further read, "Having said that, there have been several people and the recent one's being Vikkas and Gunnjan who have levied some really distasteful and derogatory allegations on Shiv. For the record, not just one or two but Shiv has a team of three stylists styling him for the show and there's no dearth of clothes, shoes or any other necessary things in the house."

"But without even consulting or even trying to asses the entire matter, Mrs. Manatkala has gone ahead and said frivolous things for Shiv which has deeply hurt the sentiments of his fans and family. While the matter is being looked into internally, we request the media to not write anything just because they have the power to say or write so. And we will give a counter reply to this once we come to know what the exact scenario was and will surely take this in legal fashion," it concluded.

For the unversed, Shiv opted for a blue co-ord set in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After this, Guunjan took to Twitter and claimed that he was wearing her husband Vikkas’s outfit. She tweeted, “#ShivThakre .. return #VikkasManaktala clothes. How can you even wear his clothes? His perfumes, his pink shirt you took and wore which I sent him in the first week. I saw all of this in the live feed. He dint get any of his clothes and now you are wearing it. #shameful.”

