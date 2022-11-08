Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare lashes out at Gori Nagori over household chores, latter says 'mere baap bano mat'

File Photo

Television's popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is not without controversies and in the latest episode Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori get into a heated argument over house chores.

The group seems to be broken as Sajid, Shiv, Abdu Rozik, and MC Stan have ousted Gori from their group. Ever since then, Gori has been seen arguing with everyone. Shiv was also seen fighting with Gori as she is not working under Abdu's captaincy.

Shiv tells Gori, "'Aap khali baithe ho lunch ke liye kuch saman chahiye toh lane dene bhi problem hai. Meine toh sab lake diya tha but unko aur kuch chahiye toh aap lake de sakte the fir bhi ek hi jagah pe baithe ho. Fukat ka khana kha rahe hai' (You are just sitting in one place. Getting things for lunch is also a problem for you. I also got it, but you are just sitting and not doing anything. You are just having food for free)."

To this, Gori replies, "Aapko kya chahiye me khana maat khau. Meine room se kuch ration liya toh aap bolte ho chori kar rahi hu me. Aur aap mere baap bano maat (I shouldn't eat also? When I get the ration, you say I am stealing. Also, don't try to be my father)."

Recently, Sajid Khan was seen losing his cool at his roommate Gori Nagori as he accused her of stealing their food and giving it to Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot. In the episode, Sajid gets angry at Gori's rude behaviour after he asks her about taking away the food from their room without informing him. He is heard saying, "Ye hum logo ka khana chori kar ke de rahi hain Gori, aise slyly leke jaa rahi hain ye kya pagal samjha hain kya? (Gori is stealing our food and giving it to others. She is taking it slyly, does she think we are mad)."