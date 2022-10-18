Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare defeats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to become new captain

Bigg Boss 16/Twitter

As the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 enters its third week, the planning and plotting inside the house are increasing with each passing day. After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Singh Vig became the first two captains, Shiv Thakare has now become the third captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house.

In the episode telecast on Monday, October 17, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to pick two contestants for the captaincy task. But before that, Bigg Boss lashed out at Gautam for his incompetency as the captain last week and announced that he won't be eligible to become the captain this week and appointed him the 'sanchaalak' of the task.

Shiv Thakare, who became famous after participating in MTV Roadies Rising and went on to win the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who gained limelight after playing the leading character of Tejo Kaur Sandhu in the Colors TV show Udaariyaan, were the two names that emerged after discussion and debates.

In the task, both the contenders had to stack bricks like dominoes and the other contestants were given the freedom to destroy the stacks of either Shiv or Priyanka, the one they didn't wish to see the captain of the house. In a twisted result, Gautam disqualified Priyanka for blocking the common washroom area and declared Shiv as the new captain of the house.



Apart from the four contestants mentioned above namely Shiv, Priyanka, Nimrit, and Gautam, the other celebrities locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Soundarya Sharma. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from the show in the last weekend.