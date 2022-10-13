Bigg Boss 16: Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Salman Khan, says 'can’t you become bhaijaan to us wronged women?'

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is one of them and she has accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

Sajid Khan has developed into a quite contentious figure over time, and since his participation in "Bigg Boss 16," those controversies have once again come to light. Many people were alarmed when the director who was #MeToo accused entered the Bigg Boss house. Actress Sherlyn Chopra is one of them and she has accused the producer of sexual misconduct.

Sherlyn Chopra has questioned the choice to let a #MeToo accuser into the house and discussed the message it sends to the outside world. She also questioned Salman Khan's inaction, or rather, lack of action, on this matter.

In a recent video Sherlyn posted of herself, she said, “The message that’s going out with this move of ‘Bigg Boss’ makers is that it’s okay to molest a woman, to touch her inappropriately and to flash your private parts because at the end of it, you will be absolved in the eyes of public because you have big content makers and channels behind you.”

She further said: “I don’t understand what has happened to Salman Khan. How could he as such a big star allow this to happen? You call yourself a bhaijaan, can’t you become bhaijaan to us wronged women. Are you just the bhaijaan of influential people and not outsiders like us?”

Sherlyn then added, “The show runs because of Salman sir, he could have registered his protest to not allow Sajid in the house but, Sajid sitting inside the house points to the fact that Salman sir too is complacent in this.”

Sherlyn Chopra has shared her experience of how Sajid Khan abused her and asked the show's host Salman Khan to take a stand. Calling him a 'molester', the actress told FilmiBeat, "When I had visited Sajid at his house for a story narration, he had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I would like to enter the house of Big Boss and give Sajid the rating that he had sought so desperately from me! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!".