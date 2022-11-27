Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman takes dig at Tina Datta's hygiene, calls all contestants 'fake'

In musical andaaz, Shekhar Suman shared his thoughts on Priyanka Choudhary’s behaviour towards Ankit Gupta which led to a spat between them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

It is that time of the week when the housemates have to pay for their actions as vea rsatile actor and roast master Shekhar Suman is back with yet another entertaining episode of Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman on COLORS’ Bigg Boss 16.

This time the actor brings a musical twist by showing off his singing skills as he roasts the contestants with a Bigg Boss special Qawwali. It spills some beans which the housemates are not ready for. Through it, Soundarya Sharma, who’s vegan finds out that the almond milk which was gifted to her by Shalin, was actually not almond milk.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the clip, Shekhar Suman sang, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein, sab dikhte nek hain, andar jo jhanko toh, har koi fake hai.Jhagde mein yeh log seedha gaali pe aate hain (when they fight, they come down straight to abusing each other)…” He also talked about Tina Datta's hygiene and took a dig at her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In musical andaaz, Suman shared his thoughts on Priyanka’s behaviour towards Ankit and this led to a spat between the rumoured couple. Ankit questions Priyanka on her behaviour, to which Priyanka defiantly says that because Ankit is unresponsive or silent most of the time and this triggers her. Through his calm demeanour Ankit tries to explain Priyanka that every conversation need not be a fight but could be a normal discussion, although this explanation is not appreciated by Priyanka, she says that she will try to change. The upcoming episodes will actually reveal whether she means what she says.

The biggest drama of the episode unfolds when a defiant Archana refuses to serve the punishment given by Bigg Boss for sleeping during the day. Five contestants which included Archana, Saundarya, Shalin, Priyanka and Ankit, were sleeping during the day and despite the master’s warning they kept on sleeping. Angered by their violation of rules, Bigg Boss gives them a punishment that the other housemates will splash water on the aforementioned contestants. Archana refuses to serve the punishment by stating she will fall sick if water is splashed on her.

Archana’s behaviour does not go down well with Bigg Boss who decides to punish the entire house. It remains to see what punishment the housemates will get.  Amidst all this chaos, the sword of elimination hangs above the heads of the nominated contestants. Tonight’s episode will reveal who ends up leaving the house after a long journey of almost two months.

