Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta gang up against Sumbul Touqeer Khan, fans come in support

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have gone against their so-called friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan after she decided to return Tina Datta’s food item and gave Sajid Khan his packages.

Differences between Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer started when the former saw latter wearing Shalin’s jacket. Later, Tina was heard telling Shalin to give Sumbul 2-3 jackets so that she doesn’t use his jackets daily. Shalin agreed to her and said he will not give his jackets to him. When Sumbul gave Sajid Khan his food items and returned Tina’s items, the actress got angry.

Tina got angry with Shalin for always putting Sumbul on priority. She was even heard saying ‘Sumbul this, Sumbul that, Sumbul my foot.” Shalin also lashed out at Sumbul and said ‘dimaag khraab hai tumahar.’ Sumbul go really upset after this and went to the garden. In the new promo, Shalin and Sumbul can be seen having a fight, the actress told him that they are no more friends now as Tina is always his priority.

Meanwhile, Sumbul’s fans took to Twitter and supported the actress. One of them wrote, “#TinaDutta saying to #SumbulTauqeerKhan that "we have been with u since day one" has got to be the biggest JOKE of the season! Tina and #ShalinBhanot have proved to be nothing but damaging for Sumbul's game, her character, and her mental health!”

The second person wrote, “The way #ShalinBhanot abused n yelled at #SumbulTauqeerKhan to impress his fake GF #TinaDatta was beyond disgusting n downmarket! Signs of loser #BB16.”

The third person tweeted, “#shalin trying to act all macho by giving low-level abuses to #SumbulTauqeerKhan #loser n what right he has to yell at #SumbulTauqeerKhan to impress his GF #TinaDatta ?”

The fourth one wrote, “None of them! @iamTinaDatta is jealous of #SumbulTauqeerKhan & #ShalinBhanot is using Sumbul for his advances in the game. #NimritKaurAhluwalia as usual is flowing with the stronger current. #BiggBoss16.”

Another person tweeted, “I dont know why #sumbhul is being such a disaster here..!! ShalinBhanot and #TinaDutta are always talking shit about her..!! Just want to see #SumbulTauqeerKhan individual.. #BiggBoss16 #BB16.”

