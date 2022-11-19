Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot decides to take voluntary exit after MC Stan's physical attack, Salman Khan reacts

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Today's Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is keenly awaited by Shalin Bhanot and his admirers, as the latter has decided to leave the show. After MC Stan and Shalin's midnight heated fight, the entire house was surprisingly awake to handle these two hot-headed boys, hurling abuses at each other.

Soon after MC Stan and Shiv's physical attack, Shalin requested the makers multiple times to check the footage, and take their decision. He wanted MC Stan should be eliminated as he tried to attack him with full force. Around 3.30, BB called Shalin, Stan, and Tina Datta to the confession room. Before that, Tina tried to calm Shalin down, but she was also seen supporting MC Stan. Bhanot questioned Datta's loyalty and friendship, and the latter claimed that she was just being neutral.

In the confession room, the taskmaster asked Tina to comment on the matter, and also asked her to point out the guilty. Tina stated that both individuals did a mistake, but if Stan gets eliminated, then Archana should also be evicted. Tina added that even the politician broke the rules and got into a physical brawl with Shiv Thakare. Somehow, BB sidelined Shiv's furious reaction while protecting Stan. Bhanot got hugely disappointed with Tina's decision, and he asked BB for a voluntary exit.

Here's how Shalin reacted to Tina's decision

In today's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan recalls the incident and even reacts to Shalin's decision. As per the rules, if a contestant takes the voluntary exit, then he/she will have to pay a penalty. However, Shalin is ready to bear the expense.

Here's how Salman Khan reacted

Shalin's episode became the hottest topic of discussion, and several netizens and fans came in support of him. A few users even panned Tina over her decision and called her a backstabber. Let's see whether Shalin get his voluntary exit or not.