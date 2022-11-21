Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma turn friends after Gautam Vig's eviction

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig recently got evicted from the controversial reality show. Inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, he confessed his feelings for Soundarya Sharma.

Even Soundarya Sharma confessed her love for Gautam Vig. However, after getting close to Gautam Vig, she maintained a distance from her friend Shalin Bhanot. Interestingly, Shalin and Soundarya have become friends again after Gautam Vig's eviction.

Shalin Bhanot didn't sleep after Gautam's eviction as Soudarya was awake. They were seen having a conversation, after which they decided to become friends again.