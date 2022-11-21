Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma turn friends after Gautam Vig's eviction

Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma have become friends again after Gautam Vig's eviction from Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Soundarya Sharma turn friends after Gautam Vig's eviction
Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig recently got evicted from the controversial reality show. Inside the Bigg Boss 16  house, he confessed his feelings for Soundarya Sharma.

Even Soundarya Sharma confessed her love for Gautam Vig. However, after getting close to Gautam Vig, she maintained a distance from her friend Shalin Bhanot. Interestingly, Shalin and Soundarya have become friends again after Gautam Vig's eviction.

Shalin Bhanot didn't sleep after Gautam's eviction as Soudarya was awake. They were seen having a conversation, after which they decided to become friends again.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.