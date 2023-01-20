Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot shouts 'f**k' after Tina Datta calls him cheap, netizens say '50 rupaye kaat overacting ka'

Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta

After Tina Datta claimed that Shalin Bhanot had asked 'something materialistic,' netizens are applying their brain to figure out what was she hinting at. Datta called Shalin a cheap m***n who approached her before the show started. Her claims discussed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will get disclosed before Shalin, and he will lose his temper on Tina.

In today's episode, Bigg Boss calls Shalin to the confession room. Probably, the taskmaster reveals what Tina and Priyanka discussed. This revelation breaks down Shalin. He asks BB if the room is soundproof. As the taskmaster says 'it is,' Bhanot yells F**K. Shalin gets paranoid and starts roaming around the room. In a distilled voice Bhanot says, "Please get me off the grid." He expressed to leave the show. "Mere ko koi baat karne wala nahi hai ghar pe, mujhe yeh ghar kat raha hai (I don't have anyone to talk to in the house. This is getting on my nerves)."

Here's the video

As soon as the promo got uploaded, Twitter had a field day. Several netizens called Shalin for his 'overacting.' While a few others stated that Bhanot is copying Sidharth Shukla. A user wrote, "He a teying to copy sid . Yaadh hai after Asim fight . Bandha full on planning ke saath aaya hai (He has come to the house with a plan)." Another user wrote, "Its hard to survive alone in this house ,but if there were tasks,it would have been better but since this season is all abt ration,its kinda boring . Bb should show him Tinas clips." One of the netizen mocked him saying, "Ab individuality kidr gae chicken ki #Tinadatta. Without Tina ab zero ban geya (Where is his individuality, he is zero without Tina Datta)."

As far as the nominations are concerned, Tina and Shalin are nominated for this week's eviction with Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.