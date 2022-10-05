Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Sajid Khan get into heated argument, latter says 'you said Farah Khan..'

Shalin Bhanot/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16's first week has already seen the start of the drama. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh and Tina Dutta, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Vig have all gotten into arguments and fights in the house, respectively. In the most recent, Shalin Bhanot and director Sajid Khan got into a fight.

Sajid Khan expressed his displeasure with Shalin for naming him in the first round of elimination in a new promo shared by Colors TV. The filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's younger brother Sajid claimed that Shalin had told him that Farah is like a sister to him as well. Sajid claimed that he, too, considered Shalin to be his brother and is perplexed as to why the actor chose to nominate him during the first week of Bigg Boss 16.

Sajid Khan said, "Bigg Boss ke baad Iss ghar ki dusri awaaz Shalin hai, Yahan aane se pehle tu mujhe keh raha tha tu Farah ka dusra bhai hai, toh nomination mujhe kyun kiya, why why?”

Later, Sajid confronted the actor about his actions and questioned, "Aaj bhi thumbs down kar raha hai kal bhi mujhe nomination kara. Ye kya hai. Kaunsa brother hai tu? ". Shalin questioned why Sajid was in the Bigg Boss house if he didn't want to play his game.

Sajid's participation in Bigg Boss 16 has created a discussion on social media in the meantime. Many people, including singer Sona Mohapatra, criticised the channel and the programme for giving Sajid such a chance in spite of the claims of sexual assault brought against him by numerous women in the entertainment business during the MeToo movement.